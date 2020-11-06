Find out how to Maximize the Southwest Plus Credit score Card – NerdWallet

The Southwest Fast Rewards® Plus Credit score Card has a low $69 annual payment, but comes with a variety of perks. In case you’re desirous about making use of, right here’s find out how to get essentially the most out of it.

Earn the welcome bonus

Earn 40,000 factors after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months your account is open. Make a plan to make sure you well hit the minimal spending requirement to get the bonus factors. At 1.6 cents every, they are often fairly precious.

Plus, yearly that you simply renew your card, you get 3,000 bonus factors.

Earn factors with each journey and on a regular basis spending

Whenever you use the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card for purchases on Southwest Airways, you’ll earn 2 factors per $1. Spending on resorts and automotive leases as nicely? You’ll additionally earn 2 factors per $1. Every little thing else that you simply whip your card out for will internet you 1 Southwest level per greenback.

Redeem factors for Southwest flights

The factors you earn together with your Southwest Fast Rewards® Plus Credit score Card can take you to any of Southwest Airways’ greater than 100 locations. Most are in america, however there are additionally fairly just a few worldwide locations, together with:

Earlier than the pandemic, Southwest allow you to use factors to guide flights all around the world on any of fifty different airways via its Extra Rewards program. That possibility has been suspended as a result of pandemic, although Southwest says it hopes to convey it again quickly.

Get the Companion Cross

Earn sufficient factors, or fly sufficient segments in a calendar 12 months, and also you’ll earn a Companion Cross that lets your designated companion come alongside for simply the price of taxes and charges.

Beneath regular circumstances, you would wish to fly both 100 segments or accumulate 125,000 factors to earn a Companion Cross. Now, as a result of COVID-19, Southwest is giving everybody a 25,000-point enhance, which means vacationers want to gather solely 100,000 factors to get that coveted cross. And with the bonus factors from the Southwest Fast Rewards® Plus Credit score Card, you’ve got a head begin on getting there.

In case you’re taking pictures for this reward, keep in mind that all factors should hit your account in a calendar 12 months. For instance, in case you spend $3,000 in your bank card on Dec. 25 however your invoice date isn’t till Jan. 10, these factors would depend in your 2021 12 months, which could trigger you to overlook the mark to earn the cross this 12 months. Time your purchases accordingly so that you don’t get an disagreeable shock.

Nerd tip: Attempt to time incomes your sign-up bonus early in a calendar 12 months in case you’re aiming for a Companion Cross. This provides you extra time to earn the remainder of the factors and extra time to benefit from the cross in case you earn it.

Get to know your Visa Platinum advantages

The Southwest Fast Rewards® Plus Credit score Card is a Visa Platinum, so it comes with some unique journey advantages provided by Visa. Take advantage of all these perks to get most worth from the cardboard.

Rental collision injury waiver

Decline the rental automotive firm’s collision injury waiver and pay together with your card and also you’ll routinely be lined for unintended injury or theft of the automotive. Inside your nation of residence, this serves as secondary protection, which means it dietary supplements your common auto insurance coverage. Exterior the nation, these Visa advantages present main protection.

Prolonged guarantee safety

For just about any product that you simply buy that has a guaranty of three years or much less, the cardboard will prolong that guarantee for a further 12 months. Hold your bank card statements displaying the acquisition of the merchandise, and in case you want guarantee protection, name the quantity on the again of your card. Protection is restricted to $10,000 per merchandise.

Baggage delay profit

In case your baggage are delayed greater than six hours, you should buy necessities like toiletries or garments and be reimbursed as much as $100 per day for 3 days. This profit received’t cowl excessive ticket objects like laptops or cameras.

Misplaced baggage profit

If the airline loses or damages your baggage, you possibly can declare as much as $3,000 per individual per journey.

The underside line

The Southwest Fast Rewards® Plus Credit score Card presents you numerous methods to make its $69 annual payment worthwhile. Earn the welcome bonus, use the cardboard for on a regular basis spending, begin plotting towards a Companion Cross and also you’ll be nicely in your technique to taking advantage of this card.

