How you can Maximize the American Airways MileUp Card – NerdWallet

American Airways vacationers searching for a no annual charge bank card at the moment have only one choice: The American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card. The cardboard lacks many journey advantages, like free checked luggage and precedence boarding, but it affords a number of surprisingly useful mileage-earning and buying perks.

Earn bonus AAdvantage miles from purchases

Cardholders earn 2 miles per greenback spent at grocery shops and on eligible American Airways purchases. All different purchases earn at a charge of 1 mile per greenback spent.

For comparability, the no annual charge Citi AAdvantage Bronze card — which the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card changed — earned just one mile for each $2 spent on non-American Airways purchases. That signifies that this new card earns 4 occasions the miles on grocery purchases than the cardboard it changed.

Rating an easy-to-earn sign-up bonus

Most journey bank cards require hundreds of {dollars} in spending to earn a sign-up bonus. With the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card it’s simpler: Earn 10,000 American Airways AAdvantage® bonus miles and obtain a $50 assertion credit score after making $500 in purchases throughout the first 3 months of account opening.

Double dip, if you need

You may earn this bonus even if in case you have one other Citi/AAdvantage bank card. The one restriction on incomes this bonus is that you could’t have earned a sign-up bonus on one other MileUp account previously 48 months.

Even higher, incomes this bonus doesn’t lock you out of incomes an even bigger mileage bonus from a non-MileUp Citi/AAdvantage bank card within the close to future.

For instance, even if in case you have the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card, you possibly can apply for the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® and earn the welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 American Airways AAdvantage® bonus miles after you spend $2,500 in purchases throughout the first 3 months of account opening. Solely cardmembers who “have obtained a brand new account bonus for a Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Choose® World Elite™ Mastercard® account previously 48 months” are prevented from incomes this bonus.

Spend towards Million Miler standing

You may make progress towards incomes lifetime elite standing on American Airways by spending in your American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card. For each $1 in purchases that publish to your AAdvantage account by Dec. 31, 2020, you’ll earn 1 mile towards Million Miler standing.

If you attain 1 million Million Miler-eligible miles, you’ll earn AAdvantage Gold elite standing plus 35,000 bonus AAdvantage miles. In the event you’re in a position to earn 2 million eligible miles, you’ll get AAdvantage Platinum standing for all times in addition to 4 systemwide upgrades. You should utilize these upgrades to maneuver to the subsequent class of service wherever American Airways flies — together with to Europe, Asia or Australia/New Zealand.

Save on in-flight purchases

One of many few journey advantages that the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card affords is 25% again on in-flight meals and beverage purchases charged to your card. You’ll robotically obtain a press release credit score equal to 25% of the acquisition in your bank card assertion.

As a result of that is actually the one journey profit that you just get with the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card, an annual charge card like Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Choose® World Elite™ Mastercard® could be a better option for those who’re searching for perks like a free first checked bag, most popular boarding and a reduction on home awards. It comes with an annual charge: $0 intro for the primary yr, then $99. However sure customers will get sufficient worth to make up for it.

Get buy safety

Although missing in journey advantages, the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card affords some beneficiant buying protections.

Free prolonged guarantee

Simply by making a purchase order together with your American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card, you possibly can prolong the merchandise’s producer guarantee by as much as 24 months. If the merchandise breaks, Citi will reimburse, change or restore the merchandise. This profit excludes any sort of land, air or sea automobile and their elements. In any other case, any merchandise with a producer’s guarantee is roofed as much as $10,000 per merchandise.

Get harm and theft safety

Along with a complimentary prolonged guarantee, your purchases are additionally protected towards theft and harm for the primary 90 days. If potential, Citi pays to restore or change the merchandise. The protection is restricted to the quantity you paid for the merchandise, as much as $1,000 per incident. If you’re actually unfortunate, the protection solely covers as much as $50,000 per yr in claims.

Complimentary ShopRunner membership

American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card holders are eligible to enroll for a free ShopRunner membership. Members get free two-day transport and free returns on gadgets from over 140 on-line retailers. That is an particularly useful perk at a time when many people are doing socially distanced buying.

Make contactless funds

In the event you’re buying in-store, you possibly can keep away from touching the fee terminal by “tapping” your card to pay. The American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card comes with a contactless chip that makes this touch-free fee methodology potential. Even higher, you possibly can add your card to a cellular pockets after which “faucet” your telephone to pay.

The most effective of the remainder

Different advantages of the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card embody:

Free FICO rating: Get your Equifax FICO Bankcard rating every month free of charge only for being a cardholder.

Citi Concierge: Make the most of the Citi Concierge to get help with buying, gift-giving or journey wants.

No licensed person charge: Family and friends members will help you earn AAdvantage miles with a licensed person card.

The underside line

Whereas the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card lacks many journey advantages and protections, it nonetheless comes with a wide range of useful advantages — significantly for a card with a $0 annual charge. By utilizing these advantages, you may get much more worth out of the cardboard.

