How the controversial Nile dam may repair Sudan’s floods

In our sequence of letters from African journalists, Zeinab Mohammed Salih appears to be like at what Sudan makes of Ethiopia’s controversial Nile dam.
Unprecedented flooding in Sudan this yr led to the deaths of greater than 100 folks and affected 875,000 others.
Total residential neighbourhoods had been destroyed whereas energy and water provides had been disrupted when the River Nile recorded its highest stage in dwelling reminiscence.
Some consultants mentioned that if the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, upstream on the Blue Nile tributary, had been absolutely operational, the impact on Sudan would have been much less disastrous.
Ethiopia began constructing the dam in its northern highlands, from the place 85% of the Nile’s waters stream, in 2011 and this yr the reservoir behind the dam began to fill. When it’s absolutely operation in a number of years’ time it is going to turn out to be Africa’s largest hydroelectric plant.
However it has been fraught with controversy as Egypt, which is downstream, fears the $4bn (£3bn) dam will enormously cut back its entry to water.
Negotiations, which haven’t reached a deal, are centred on how briskly to fill the dam – and Sudan has been caught within the center.
Z Mohammed Salih
Sudanese officers are strolling a good rope to keep away from any battle”
Salman Mohamed, a Sudanese professional on worldwide water legislation and coverage, says Egypt’s Aswan dam exhibits how flood waters might be regulated successfully on The Nile.
“We misplaced folks, and properties of billions of kilos, however have a look at Egypt – they have not misplaced a single seedling as a result of they usually maintain the flood water of their excessive dam and we do not have one like that, so the Ethiopian dam might have saved all that,” he mentioned.
Sudan does have eight dams on The Nile.
“However our dams are too small,” says Dr Mohamed, who’s a fellow on the Worldwide Water Assets Affiliation.
“Egypt has managed to make use of the flood water it collected for its agricultural initiatives within the desert.”
Security considerations
Throughout fraught talks over the filling of the dam and the way a lot water it ought to launch – which just lately restarted beneath the auspices of the African Union – Sudan has tended to aspect with Egypt.
This stance was adopted beneath the federal government of former President Omar al-Bashir – and the generals who stay a part of the transitional authorities now ruling Sudan after the 2019 coup are sturdy allies of Egypt.
Sudan’s negotiator beneath Bashir, Ahmed El-Mufti, had additionally raised considerations about security and safety of the dam.
He mentioned that if it was destroyed, it might injury all the area, together with Sudan’s capital, Khartoum – the place the White and Blue Nile meet.
In truth Sudanese officers are strolling a good rope to keep away from any battle.
This was not helped final week when US President Donald Trump mentioned – while on a joint cellphone name to the Sudanese and Israeli prime ministers concerning the restoration of their nations’ relations – that Egypt may “blow up” the dam.
Asmaa Abdallah, Sudan’s transitional overseas minister till July, has all the time maintained dialogue is the one answer.
Sudan needs to have a peaceable decision as it may well see the advantages of the mega dam – not solely by way of regulating flood water, which is commonly an issue.
‘Supply of African pleasure’
In response to Dr Mohamed, it is going to additionally allow Sudan’s personal dams to generate extra electrical energy in addition to shopping for low-cost and clear electrical energy from Ethiopia.
He says it is going to additionally permit for 3 rising seasons – for the time being crops are harvested round October or November – but when the stream is regulated, farmers will be capable of plant and irrigate extra usually.
In years of drought, when often there may be little or no water – the dam would guarantee a provide.
As it’s Sudan solely makes use of about 12 billion cubic metres or 64% of the water it’s entitled to yearly beneath the 1959 treaty signed with Egypt over sharing the sources of the Nile, says Dr Mohamed.
On condition that the UN says about 10 million folks in Sudan are dealing with meals shortages this yr – partly brought on by coronavirus lockdown measures – he can solely see the long-term advantages of the mega dam challenge.
Discover the Nile with 360 video
Alastair Leithead and his group travelled in 2018 from the Blue Nile’s supply to the ocean – via Ethiopia and Sudan into Egypt.
Opinion on the streets in and across the capital tends to be extra in sympathy with Ethiopia.
“We help them as a result of we share sentiments in the direction of the Ethiopian folks,” mentioned Salah Hassan, a 44-year-old father of 1 whose residence in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin metropolis, was partly broken within the floods.
Mohamed Ali, a 37 yr previous dwelling in Khartoum North, sees it as a supply of African pleasure – and a job alternative for a lot of.
“There are thousands and thousands of Ethiopians residing in Sudan now, however I believe after the dam shall be constructed they’ll return to their nation together with many Sudanese folks to work there,” he says.
“I help the dam 100% as any challenge that advantages the African folks shall be nice.
“Folks within the Horn of Africa suffered lots and they should have such huge developmental initiatives.”
However till the dispute is settled over how Ethiopia’s dam is regulated, it stays unsettling and worrying for these dwelling and farming alongside the world’s longest river.
