How a lot of the inventory market’s rise during the last 11 years is because of QE? Right here’s an estimate

By driving down bond yields, quantitative easing has pushed a big chunk of stock-market positive aspects since 2009, however the affect varies broadly throughout U.S. indexes, say analysts at Société Générale. See full story.
Biden pulls forward of Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania
Former Vice President Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania’s poll counts early Friday, as votes continued to trickle in in 4 essential battleground states. See full story.
What the October jobs report would possibly present about Trump’s help from some Black and Latino voters
Jobless charges dropped for all main employee demographics in October. See full story.
Ought to I take a $1,913-a-month pension or a $445,000 lump sum?
You will have just a few issues to think about, together with how a lot cash you want and the way a lot danger you possibly can tolerate. See full story.
This 26-year-old blogger is on her technique to monetary independence and needs to point out millennials and Gen Z how one can do it
From $10,000 to $150,000 in 4 years: Why 20-somethings want to consider retirement See full story.
