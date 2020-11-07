How a lot of the inventory market’s rise during the last 11 years is because of QE? Right here’s an estimate

By driving down bond yields, quantitative easing has pushed a big chunk of stock-market positive aspects since 2009, however the affect varies broadly throughout U.S. indexes, say analysts at Société Générale. See full story.

Biden pulls forward of Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania's poll counts early Friday, as votes continued to trickle in in 4 essential battleground states.