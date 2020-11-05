How does the Toyota C-HR evaluate with the Subaru Crosstrek?

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is an all-wheel-drive hatchback/wagon/crossover that goes head-to-head towards the spunky 2021 Toyota C-HR compact crossover. Which is best?

What we like: Sporty dealing with, commonplace security options, fame for reliability, and good resale values.

What we might change: Add possibility of all-wheel drive; provide a extra highly effective engine improve or a turbo; enhance rear visibility.

Overview: Whereas it’s thought of a compact crossover, Toyota’s

2021 C-HR lacks the all-around usability of a lot of its rivals, because it doesn’t even provide the choice of all-wheel drive. It’s extra of a metropolis dweller, with respectable dealing with and futuristic styling, though it’s a bit underpowered for our tastes.

What’s new for 2021: Toyota Security Sense 2.0 security suite improve; new Nightshade Version brings black accents; totally different paint decisions.

Options and know-how: There are three accessible trim ranges, all of which include a good quantity of normal tools, together with Toyota’s Security Sense 2.0 suite of driver aids, together with ahead collision mitigation, low-speed emergency braking with pedestrian/bicycle owner detection, adaptive cruise management, automated excessive beams, and lane departure alert. The bottom mannequin, generally known as the LE, comes with LED headlights, dual-zone automated local weather management, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple

CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The following trim up is the XLE, which provides 18-inch enable wheels, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. An elective add-on for 2021 is the Nightshade Version, which provides black-finished wheels with black lug nuts, black beauty accents, and black cloth upholstery. An elective audio improve package deal provides Bluetooth audio streaming and HD/satellite tv for pc radio.

On the prime is the Restricted trim degree, which provides leather-based upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated entrance seats, adaptive headlights, LED fog lights, and rain-sensing wipers.

What does the long run maintain: Contemplating our essential gripe with the 2021 C-HR is its lack of energy, we hope Toyota provides an upgraded engine or no less than an elective turbocharger, though because the C-HR is a comparatively new mannequin, we count on solely beauty modifications.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Base value: $23,295

The Subaru Crosstrek

What we like: All-wheel drive comes commonplace; EyeSight security suite in CVT-equipped fashions; respectable off-road chops and eight.7 inches of floor clearance.

What we might change: Weak base engine; poor gasoline economic system with guide transmission.

Overview: In what has turn into a signature of the model, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is neither a compact SUV nor a hatchback, however moderately one thing in between, with a carlike journey but in addition a few of the attributes of a crossover/SUV. With commonplace all-wheel drive and eight.7 inches of floor clearance, the Crosstrek is a strong tenting automobile, comfy on something from mud to filth to snow, though it’s nonetheless not a terrific alternative for true off-roading on rocky terrain.

We discover the usual 2.0-liter engine to be a bit underpowered, however are greater than happy with the improve 2.5-liter engine. We additionally don’t a lot take care of the guide transmission, since not solely does the CVT ship higher gasoline mileage, however CVT-equipped fashions include a extra subtle AWD system, which affords Hill Descent Management. CVT fashions additionally include SI-Drive, a driver-selectable powertrain administration system that goes from extra fuel-efficient to extra sporty.

The inside is comfy and roomy, with a transparent 360-degree view out entrance and 55.3 cubic toes of area with all seats folded.

What’s new for 2021: Type modifications embody a redesigned grille and entrance bumper, whereas inside, Sport and Restricted fashions get a 182-hp 2.5-liter engine, and adaptive cruise management comes commonplace on all CVT-equipped fashions.

Options and know-how: Trim ranges for the Crosstrek vary from the bottom mannequin as much as the Restricted, with the 2 decrease ranges providing both a guide or CVT transmission and the higher two with CVT solely. Costs vary from practically $24,000 for the bottom mannequin as much as $29,000 for the bottom Restricted, which incorporates extra commonplace tools.

Commonplace options embody 17-inch alloy wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and automated local weather management. As we now have talked about, things like SI-Drive and EyeSight are supplied solely on CVT-equipped fashions. Higher trim ranges embody things like paddle shifters and fog lights on the Premium, and the X-Mode all-wheel-drive system and a water-repellent inside on the Sport Mannequin. The upper-tier Restricted comes with 18-inch wheels, push-button ignition, a leather-based inside, an 8-inch touchscreen, and LED headlights, amongst different issues. Different choices embody a moonroof on the Premium and up and a Harman Kardon audio system on the Restricted.

What does the long run maintain: Subaru says there’s a hybrid variant of the Crosstrek coming in 2021, however particulars are imprecise. The 2020 Crosstrek plug-in hybrid had 17 miles of all-electric vary.

C-HR vs. Crosstrek: Strengths comparability

C-HR Advantages: Gasoline economic system; sportier dealing with; commonplace security options.

Crosstrek Advantages: Commonplace all-wheel drive on all trims; larger security score; wonderful resale worth.

C-HR vs. Crosstrek: Which is best?

If all you’re searching for is somewhat city runabout with plenty of type, respectable gasoline economic system, and good reliability, then the 2021 Toyota C-HR is the selection right here, however when it comes to all-around crossover usability, from its considerably bigger cargo area to the all-weather sure-footedness of its all-wheel drive, our alternative right here must be the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.

This story initially ran on Autotrader.com.