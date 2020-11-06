HOT Offers on Cuddl Duds Sheet Units and Comforter Units! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This put up could include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

In case you want new sheets or bedding be sure you try these nice offers at Kohl’s right now!

Kohl’s has launched their Early Black Friday sales today and you will get some hot deals on Cuddl Duds Comforter Sets and Sheet Units! Plus, get $10 off a $40+ Cuddl Duds buy while you use the promo code CUDDLDUDS10 AND rating an additional 20% off your buy with the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout!

Even higher, you’ll get $15 in Kohl’s Money for each $50 you spend right now.

Take a look at these deal concepts…

Cuddl Duds Comforter Set – $55.91 – $91.00 (regularly $199.99 – $259.99)

Use promo code CUDDLDUDS10 ($10 off $40+ Cuddl Duds buy)

Use promo code EXTRA20 (20% off)

As little as $36.79 – $64.80 after promo codes

*Earn $15 Kohl’s Money with a King or Cal King Set!

Buy 3 Cuddl Duds Flannel, Microfiber, or Fleece Sheet Sets – As low as $15.99 each (regularly $39.99)

Use promo code CUDDLDUDS10 ($10 off $40+ Cuddl Duds buy)

Use promo code EXTRA20 (20% off)

As little as $10.13 per set after the promo codes

Select free in-store pickup to keep away from transport prices.

Thanks, Hip2Save!