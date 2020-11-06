HOT* Curtain Panels as little as $10.49!! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This submit could include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

Want some new curtains? You possibly can rating some nice offers at JCPenney proper now!

At the moment solely, JCPenney is providing some great deals on curtain panels! Plus, use the promo code GOSHOP35 to save lots of an additional 35% off!

Listed below are some deal concepts…

Get these Eclipse Kids’ Kendall Rod-Pocket Blackout Curtain Panels for just $15.75 after the promo code (often $30)!

Get these Home Expressions Lisette Rod-Pocket Sheer Panels for just $10.49 after the code (often $20)!

Get these Home Expressions Lisette Sheer Grommet-Top Single Curtain Panels for just $15.74 after the code (often $30)!

Get these JCPenney Home Rockford Sheer Grommet-Top Single Curtain Panels for just $11.99 after the code (often $40)!

Get these Maxx Blackout Prescott Embroidered 100% Blackout Grommet-Top Single Curtain Panels for just $35.99 after the code (often $80)!

Get these Saturday Knight Dream Light-Filtering Rod-Pocket Single Curtain Panels for just $17.99 after the code (often $35)!

Get these JCPenney Home Focus Light-Filtering Grommet-Top Single Curtain Panels for just $19.49 after the code (often $65)!

Transport is free on orders over $49.

Legitimate right now solely, November 5, 2020.