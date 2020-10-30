Hospitalizations rise in N.Y.C., however stays are shorter and fewer sufferers are dying.

Hospitalizations have been slowly however steadily rising in New York Metropolis, eliciting painful recollections of the surge of infections within the spring that killed greater than 20,000 individuals. However this time is completely different: Sufferers with critical instances are spending much less time within the hospital on common and are much less more likely to be placed on ventilators. And fewer patients are dying.

In New York, 139 individuals died from the virus within the 4 weeks ending on Oct. 24. On town’s worst day within the spring, officers recorded greater than 800 confirmed and possible deaths.

At the moment, about 460 individuals with Covid-19 are hospitalized within the metropolis — close to the very best ranges seen since late June. However that’s nowhere near the height in April, when the virus affected person rely on a single day was greater than 12,000.