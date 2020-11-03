Sincere Confessions of a Management Freak | Cash Saving Mother®

Jesse and I’ve each struggled with being what you could possibly name “management freaks” in our life. I prefer to have a plan and I like different folks to go together with my plan. Jesse’s management exhibits up extra in wanting to have the ability to management selections different folks make or to ensure that every part is at all times okay with me and our children — and when it’s not, he feels a whole lot of stress and like issues are spinning uncontrolled.

Fostering has been such a great train for us in studying to let go of our neat little plans. Since we don’t make virtually any of the choices for him, we’ve simply needed to love him as our personal on behalf of his mother whereas additionally holding our fingers open to no matter God has for him.

It has been simple, however it’s been so good — and it’s taught us how a lot peace there may be once we cease clenching our fists and attempting to micromanage our lives and as a substitute launch our tight grip and belief God absolutely.

On this episode, we share classes we’re studying, what has helped us let go of our tightly wound management, and the way loving on this little boy has fully modified our lives.

We additionally give some household updates, share about what’s serving to Jesse drink extra water, my favourite eyebrow definer, and two books we’ve been studying.

In This Episode:

[01:01] Champ not too long ago obtained listening to aids and it has been an journey.

[03:58] We’re so enthusiastic about our Gatlinburg weekend journey and why we voted early.

[06:19] I’ve a fast replace on the No Bake cookies we had been speaking about a number of weeks in the past.

[07:02] Water and his half-gallon water bottle are saving Jesse’s life.

[11:01] Maybelline Total Temptations Eyebrow Definer is saving my life.

[13:31] Jesse is again to studying his most up-to-date Brad Thor guide, Near Dark.

[14:50] I’ve been studying Dare to Lead by Brene Brown.

[17:30] We’re chatting all about being management freaks and what we’ve been studying.

[20:40] How our experiences as foster mother and father have proven us our have to launch management.

[24:55] Classes we’re studying about management as mother and father — and in different areas of our lives.

[27:40] What stress and worry inform me about resting within the Lord.

