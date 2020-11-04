Hollywood Hacks Indignant ‘Dangerously Racist’ America Didn’t Completely Repudiate Trump

President Trump might not win reelection, however the truth that the election is shut has Hollywood celebrities flabbergasted.

Josh Gad, Minnie Driver, Mark Ruffalo, and Sarah Silverman are eaten up by their hatred for Trump and are dreaming of the day when he’s changed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They might get that, however with out the resounding landslide they crave. And that has them baffled and indignant. If America hasn’t completely repudiated Trump, they consider it’s as a result of America is a sick, bigoted nation filled with hate.

Josh Gad, who is known for appearing in Frozen and Magnificence and the Beast, tweeted on Nov. 4 that “There could be two truths. Biden IS going to win this factor AND America has proven itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and extra prepared to vote for hatred than their very own lives. However at the least we are going to get to battle one other day. #CountAllTheVotes”

Gad’s assertion can be correct if he was describing America within the first half of the 1900s. However whether it is utilized to as we speak’s society, his description is completely meaningless. The place are the separate water fountains? Have there been any lynchings that the information retailers have suppressed? Do Alabamian whites nonetheless have seating precedence over blacks in busses? Right now’s idea of “racism” doesn’t maintain a candle to America’s outdated, disagreeable historic document.

And individuals who vote for Trump, like the good soccer participant Brett Favre and gifted rappers like Lil Wayne and Lil Pump, are routinely pathetic racists who worth hatred above life itself? What a logical generalization to make.

Good Will Looking actress Minnie Driver held sentiments that had been just like Gad’s, tweeting, “How can so many individuals in America, love a lot that’s terrible?”

Nicely, perhaps it’s as a result of persons are turned off by attitudes like hers. In any case, as Gad and Driver have already proved, leftists aren’t recognized to be charitable. Opposite to widespread leftist perception, there are different causes to vote for Trump apart from love for racism, sexism, and spiritual bigotry (does anybody truly vote for these causes, apart from insignificant white supremacist teams?).

Mark Ruffalo, who acted because the superhero Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, took on a extra non secular tone. He tweeted this morning that “America is struggling a soul illness. We’ve got to grasp the divisive and violent character of this nation. Restore and Heal the genocide and slavery that we’re additionally based upon. Give these issues their correct place and honor in order that we are able to turn into complete.”

Touching. Ignoring the silly descriptions (international locations having souls is simply sentimental drivel), “the divisive and violent character of this nation” was not too long ago acquired when a company influenced by Marxism began protesting, rioting, looting, and customarily wreaking havoc all through the nation. They’re known as Black Lives Matter, and they’re protected by mainstream information retailers who wish to fire up hassle so as to mar the document of the present president of the US.

“Restore and Heal the genocide and slavery that we’re additionally based upon?” People threw tea off British ships and into the ocean to help genocide? Militiamen gathered collectively in Lexington to battle for slavery? A complete revolution was began for all that? Ruffalo must be despatched to the nook of a schoolroom for mentioning such a traditionally inaccurate concept.

Humorist Sarah Silverman, the identical one who inspired folks to vote by means of a soft porn video, was additionally sad with the flip the election was taking. She tweeted, “Often when a person steals kids and retains them in cages he goes to jail. However in America he’s neck and neck for president.”

Nicely, he by no means would have cages to maintain them in if the Obama administration had by no means constructed them within the first place. And wasn’t Biden a part of that administration?

As typical, these celebrities like Silverman make a giant fuss over Trump’s therapy of children whereas on the similar time they help a presidential candidate who advocates killing them within the womb. Typical obtuse leftist.

These folks had been clearly anticipating a landslide victory for the blue crew, and now they’re whining over social media in disappointment because it didn’t occur. Develop up, celebs. You and the press might not have anticipated this, however not everyone worships Joe Biden.