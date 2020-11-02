He’s outperformed all different hedge funds thus far this 12 months, however now he’s obtained most of his portfolio in money

Only a few years in the past, Qian Yongqiang was working his personal cash. Now, after using a wave of massive wins within the inventory market, his explosive hedge-fund finds itself on the highest of the world and sitting on a wad of money forward of subsequent week’s U.S. election.

Little doubt, it’s been a stellar 12 months for Qian’s QQQ Capital Administration hedge fund , which has navigated all of the coronavirus volatility to publish a 275% return for buyers by September.

The truth is, in accordance with Eurekahedge knowledge, no different fund has completed higher.

What’s the key to the his success? He takes a particularly concentrated method, with greater than a 3rd of his fund’s belongings invested in Chinese language training firms. His picks have surged this 12 months, whilst, according to Bloomberg News, they’ve been smacked with fears of regulatory crackdowns and allegations of accounting fraud.

Shares of New Oriental Schooling

EDU,

-3.12% ,

as an example, have risen by nearly a 3rd over the previous 12 months, whereas GSX Techedu

GSX,

-3.59%

has jumped nearly fourfold and TAL Schooling Group

TAL,

-0.82%

has tacked on 55%. Qian, together with his workforce of six overseeing the fund’s $1 billion in belongings, has additionally dabbled in Tesla

TSLA,

-5.54% ,

one in all this 12 months’s tech juggernauts.

“Once we make investments, we all know the whole lot about an business, its prime 5 folks, their persona, their weak spot, their greatness, the whole lot about them,” he informed Bloomberg Information in an interview.

However he’s been taking his foot off the danger pedal currently, transferring to 55% money in an effort to protect towards upheaval within the coming weeks.