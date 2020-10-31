He’s a Uncommon Home Republican in a District Trump Misplaced. Can He Maintain On?

Two years in the past, a pair of Home Republicans in Central New York turned prime targets for the Democratic Get together, which had hoped to unseat them within the midterm elections by exploiting voters’ unhappiness with President Trump.
The technique partially labored: Claudia Tenney, a staunch Republican defender of Mr. Trump, was defeated by Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat. However Consultant John M. Katko, a extra reasonable Republican, managed to carry off his Democratic challenger, Dana Balter.
All 4 candidates are again this yr, and Mr. Trump appears much more of a divisive pressure now than within the midterm elections — an element that Democrats hope will push Ms. Balter to victory within the twenty fourth Congressional District this time round.
The district, anchored within the metropolis of Syracuse and dotted with farmlands and college cities, was one of many few Home districts within the nation whose voters favored Hillary Clinton in 2016, however which Republicans nonetheless maintain.
“My general sense is that folks listed here are much less enthusiastic about what social gathering you’re affiliated with than they’re enthusiastic about who’re you preventing for, whose aspect are you on,” mentioned Ms. Balter, a neighborhood organizer and former Syracuse College professor.
“One of many causes that Congressman Katko had been profitable in holding onto this seat is that he’s been masquerading as a reasonable for years,” she added.
Certainly, Mr. Katko usually references his historical past of working throughout social gathering strains. He has voted for many Republican priorities, however he was considered one of 20 Republicans to vote against a G.O.P. bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017. In 2019, he was ranked the second most bipartisan member of Congress, in keeping with an index launched by the nonprofit Lugar Heart and Georgetown College.
“That’s a exceptional report and I’m very happy with that, as a result of that’s what this district needs,” Mr. Katko, a former federal prosecutor, mentioned throughout an October debate. “I’m a centrist and a reasonable, and I respect my opponent for her tenacity, however she is a far-left particular person and she or he simply doesn’t match this district.”
Mr. Katko’s marketing campaign didn’t make the congressman obtainable for an interview.
His reasonable stances have enabled him to assert an uncommon distinction: Mr. Katko’s district is now the one Democratic-leaning Home district within the nation to be held by a Republican, in keeping with the Cook Partisan Voter Index, which measures how strongly a district leans towards both social gathering.
Sustain with Election 2020
Prepare dinner ranked the competition between Mr. Katko and Ms. Balter as a tossup, as did a latest Siena Faculty ballot, which confirmed the candidates in a lifeless warmth — a mirrored image of Mr. Katko’s robust crossover attraction, but in addition of Ms. Balter’s headway as an upstart candidate.
“For years, Katko has been Democrats’ white whale,” mentioned David Wasserman, Home editor of the Prepare dinner Political Report. “He’s been capable of survive in a Democratic district, however the issue this time is he endorsed Trump at the start of the yr, when it seemed which may profit him politically together with his base. However since then, Trump’s fortunes have fallen.”
With a small chance of using on Mr. Trump’s coattails, Mr. Katko is aiming to reassemble the coalition that obtained him elected 3 times in a district that voted for President Barack Obama twice.
The technique contains Republican voters, after all, but in addition sufficient impartial voters, who account for 25 p.c of energetic voters within the district, and Democrats to offset the sting Democrats at present maintain over Republicans in voter registration.
The twenty fourth District — which borders Lake Ontario and contains all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne Counties — has a reasonable streak, with a historical past of seesawing between representatives from each events.
In 2016, when Ms. Clinton received the realm by about 4 share factors, Mr. Katko received his race in a landslide, making him one of many 25 Republicans to win in districts Ms. Clinton carried.
However buoyed by nationwide anti-Trump fervor, Democrats flipped 22 of these Republican-held seats in 2018 to retake management of the Home. Mr. Katko survived that development, a testomony to his shrewd dealing with of the electoral panorama regardless of Mr. Trump’s unpopularity.
“Katko, to this point, had been fairly good at weathering totally different political climates and storms,” mentioned Luke Perry, director of the Utica Faculty Center of Public Affairs and Election Research. “He was elected beneath a number of administrations and his favorability was at all times fairly good. However Biden has modified the dynamics.”
To win, Ms. Balter will even have to draw impartial voters and win by broad sufficient margins in Syracuse, a liberal stronghold, to offset Mr. Katko’s help within the rural counties.
Her model of progressive policy stances, from increasing reasonably priced well being care to elevating the minimal wage, resonates in a area with a “Rust Belt mind-set,” in keeping with Bruce Gyory, a Democratic marketing consultant.
She may additionally get a considerable enhance from an enormous victory by Joseph R. Biden Jr. — latest polls discovered he has a double-digit lead within the district — particularly if older voters and suburban girls who’ve turned their backs on Mr. Trump end up en masse and vote Democrat in down-ballot races.
Mr. Katko has outpaced his opponent in fund-raising, raising $3.5 million as of Oct. 14, in contrast with Ms. Balter’s $2.7 million. He additionally had extra cash available heading into the ultimate stretch of the marketing campaign.
However an inflow of cash from tremendous PACs and each events’ congressional marketing campaign committees has positioned the race among the many prime 25 within the nation to draw probably the most outside spending, with the majority of it, about $5.4 million, directed towards Mr. Katko.
Amid an onslaught of unfavorable advertisements in latest weeks, the candidates participated in their final debate on Sunday, when their variations — and the ever-present shadow of Mr. Trump — had been on full show. They disagreed on every part from taxes and well being care to local weather change.
Ms. Balter sought to pin Mr. Trump’s dealing with of the pandemic on Mr. Katko, who endorsed Mr. Trump in January — a pointy distinction to 2016, when he referred to as on Mr. Trump to drop out after the discharge of the “Entry Hollywood” tape. He has mentioned he wrote within the title of Nikki Haley, the previous United Nations ambassador, on the 2016 presidential poll.
“As I’ve mentioned, Donald Trump is probably the most harmful and corrupt president of our lifetime and is making us much less protected with each passing week,” Ms. Balter mentioned. “And it says so much concerning the congressman’s judgment that he chooses to endorse him.”
Mr. Katko, who has mentioned he helps Mr. Trump’s tax cuts and commerce insurance policies regardless of being troubled by the president’s conduct and rhetoric, sought to say his independence from the president.
“I’m not Donald Trump,” mentioned Mr. Katko, who voted towards impeaching Mr. Trump, when requested if the race had devolved right into a referendum on the president.
He added, “For many who are undecided, please needless to say I’ll work with anyone, together with President Biden, if he wins.”
Ms. Balter, who taught public coverage at Syracuse College’s Maxwell College of Citizenship and Public Affairs, her alma mater, has largely centered her marketing campaign on liberal insurance policies, particularly “Medicare for all” and getting company cash out of politics.
On the marketing campaign path, she has pitched her personal story as one synonymous with that of working-class New Yorkers. She talks about her brother’s cognitive disabilities, juggling three jobs in faculty and practically going bankrupt after struggling a head harm and being denied well being protection.
Her race is considered one of three 2020 New York races the Democratic Congressional Marketing campaign Committee poured cash into as a part of its nationwide Red to Blue program. The committee supported two different Republican seats that Democrats additionally came close to winning in 2018, on Lengthy Island.
Two years in the past, Mr. Brindisi made the committee’s Pink to Blue checklist, utilizing its backing to defeat Ms. Tenney by 4,473 votes within the twenty second District, simply east of Syracuse.
This yr, the district has 28,000 extra registered energetic Republicans than Democrats, and a large contingent of unaffiliated voters. In 2016, Mr. Trump received the district by 15 share factors.
In her bid to reclaim her seat, Ms. Tenney has not shied away from the president, who endorsed her earlier this yr, despite the fact that a recent poll indicated that Mr. Trump is way much less common within the twenty second District than he was 4 years in the past.