He’s a Uncommon Home Republican in a District Trump Misplaced. Can He Maintain On?

Two years in the past, a pair of Home Republicans in Central New York turned prime targets for the Democratic Get together, which had hoped to unseat them within the midterm elections by exploiting voters’ unhappiness with President Trump.

The technique partially labored: Claudia Tenney, a staunch Republican defender of Mr. Trump, was defeated by Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat. However Consultant John M. Katko, a extra reasonable Republican, managed to carry off his Democratic challenger, Dana Balter.

All 4 candidates are again this yr, and Mr. Trump appears much more of a divisive pressure now than within the midterm elections — an element that Democrats hope will push Ms. Balter to victory within the twenty fourth Congressional District this time round.

The district, anchored within the metropolis of Syracuse and dotted with farmlands and college cities, was one of many few Home districts within the nation whose voters favored Hillary Clinton in 2016, however which Republicans nonetheless maintain.