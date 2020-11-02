Right here’s The place to Get Free Stuff and Offers on Election Day

Election Day is finally here! To celebrate, we’ve found some freebies and deals you can enjoy on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Can’t find a freebie in your area? It’s not you. Technically, the Federal Election Commission bans any election-day incentives to vote when there’s a federal candidate on the ballot.

That’s why you’ll see offers that give something free to people who show up wearing their “I voted” sticker. It’s not the act that makes them eligible for the freebie — it’s the sticker. Get it? Slick.

And some companies have avoided the issue by offering freebies to everyone on Election Day — no vote required (but seriously, go vote).

Where to Get Your Election Day Freebies and Deals

We’ve rounded up plenty of places to snag freebies and deals on Election Day. Note: Due to social distancing restrictions, businesses may require you to wear a mask or to get your freebies to go.

1. Free Ride to the Polls

Need a ride to cast your vote? Lyft and Uber are offering free and discounted rides to the polls on Election Day.

Right here’s how one can get cheap or free rides to vote.

2. Free Donut

Donut maker Krispy Kreme skirted the no-freebies rule after which upped the ante: Anybody can get one among their free glazed donuts simply by visiting a Krispy Kreme location, and they’ll provide you with their very own “I voted” sticker.

Observe: The Krispy Kreme sticker is unlikely to be honored at some other place providing freebies to your “I voted” sticker.

3. Free Pastries

Is it a coincidence that McDonald’s is giving out one among its new bakery choices (with the acquisition of a espresso) beginning on Election Day?

Possibly, however you’ll be able to choose up a free apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll every single day till Nov. 9.

4. Discounted Pizza

With places in 17 states, Pieology Pizzeria is offering an Election Day deal: two 11-inch “Create Your Personal” pizzas and a shareable dessert for $20.20.

5. Free Childcare

It could possibly be an extended wait on the polls, however don’t let cranky youngsters hold you from casting your vote.

KinderCare Training is providing households a free day of care for children 6 weeks to 12 years outdated at its 1,500-plus facilities throughout the nation. And the supply is sweet by the top of the yr, in case you want a restoration day as a substitute.

For army members, Care.com has partnered with Armed Providers YMCA to additionally supply free child care — however you should definitely reserve your four-hour spot forward of time.

6. Free Sandwiches

Election day coincides with Nationwide Sandwich Day this yr. (Are you able to imagine it? A lot to have fun!)

So you have got a number of decisions for getting your sammy repair after casting your vote:

Jimmy John’s is providing a half-priced second sandwich once you purchase one 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich on-line or within the Jimmy John’s app. The supply is obtainable by Nov. 8 through the use of the promo code SAVEON2 at checkout.

By becoming a member of the free McAlister’s Rewards loyalty program, you’ll obtain a BOGO sandwich coupon on Nov. 3. You’ll have to obtain their app to get the coupon, which might be legitimate for 2 weeks.

After the polls shut in your space, Boston Market is serving up one free slider from its late-night menu. No buy is critical.

7. Reductions on Supply

In the event you voted early and are avoiding the crowds otherwise you voted at the moment and simply can’t take yet one more line, there’s at all times supply.

As a part of its Fueling the Vote marketing campaign, Grubhub is offering exclusive perks from greater than 30 of its hottest restaurant manufacturers, together with California Pizza Kitchen and BurgerFi. Take a look at the Grubhub or Seamless apps to search out offers close to you.

8. Discounted Margaritas

We get it, you may want a drink after at the present time is completed (or half executed — no judgments).

That will help you have fun or commiserate, Chili’s is providing its Presidente Margarita for $5 on Election Day.

And the restaurant is giving out free commemorative stickers — one other one so as to add to your assortment.

Lisa Rowan is a former author at The Penny Hoarder. Employees author/editor Tiffany Wendeln Connors up to date this put up for 2020.