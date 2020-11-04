Right here’s what we all know in regards to the eight states whose Electoral Faculty votes haven’t been known as

Voters solid their ballots Tuesday on the Metropolitan Library in Atlanta.

Megan Varner/Getty Pictures





The U.S. presidential election continues to be near name. Right here’s what we all know in regards to the remaining states which have but to be known as for both former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump, with vote tallies from the Related Press:

Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes: With 64% reported, Trump has a 55.7%-to-43.1% lead. Most votes are anticipated to be counted by Friday.