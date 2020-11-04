Right here’s what we all know in regards to the eight states whose Electoral Faculty votes haven’t been known as

The U.S. presidential election continues to be near name. Right here’s what we all know in regards to the remaining states which have but to be known as for both former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump, with vote tallies from the Related Press:
Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes: With 64% reported, Trump has a 55.7%-to-43.1% lead. Most votes are anticipated to be counted by Friday.
Georgia, 16 electoral votes: With 94% reported, Trump has a lead of fifty.5% to 48.3%. Outcomes from the state have been delayed by a pipe bursting at State Farm Area, the place counting was being carried out. Georgia officers hope to have a outcome on Wednesday.
Michigan, 16 electoral votes: With 90% reported, Trump has a 49.4%-to-49.1% lead. A Michigan official mentioned she anticipated to have a “very clear image” if not the ultimate outcomes by Wednesday night time.
North Carolina, 15 electoral votes: With 94% counted, Trump has a 50.1%-to-48.7% lead. Ballots there are accepted till Nov. 12, so long as they have been postmarked by Election Day.
Wisconsin, 10 electoral votes: With 95% reported, Biden has a 49.6%-to-48.9% lead. Outcomes are anticipated Wednesday.
Nevada, 6 electoral votes: With 67% reported, Biden has a 49.2%-to -8.6% lead. Nevada continues to be counting mail-in ballots acquired on Election Day, these acquired over the subsequent week and provisional ballots.
Alaska, 3 electoral votes: With 36% counted, Trump is up 62.9% to 33%.