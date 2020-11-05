Right here a lawsuit. There a lawsuit. In all places a lawsuit. And all of them nugatory

Actually, Giuliani and Eric Trump sound like an ideal pairing. Like Lewis and Martin. Abbott and Costello. Assume any good comedy workforce, and now think about they don’t know they’re truly imagined to be humorous. Besides they’re hilarious.

After which Bondi arrived on the scene with large information. She has a court docket order (pause for cheers) that claims Pennsylvania … should permit Republicans to watch the vote-counting course of. Which is ok. As a result of Pennsylvania already allowed Republicans to watch. By no means stopped them from attempting to watch. Inspired them to watch. In actual fact, they’ve had a stay stream of the vote-counting course of from the start so everybody can observe. Bondi additionally mentioned … different issues. Nonetheless, what these issues might need been, nobody will ever know. As a result of—actually, simply please hearken to the tweet beneath. You received’t be sorry.

x unimaginable job by the each vote counts protest throughout the street who pumped up Beyoncé’s Occasion so not one phrase could possibly be heard of Pam Bondi’s speech pic.twitter.com/BwRQcweNPY — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 5, 2020

In the meantime in Nevada, the Trump marketing campaign promised a serious announcement, one which included not simply Grenell however skilled Brooks Brothers Rioter Matt Schlapp. What was the large announcement?

They’re going to file a lawsuit claiming they’ve entry, however they don’t have significant entry. Added to this have been a dozen or so repetitions from Grenell that Clark County was “counting unlawful votes” or “not counting authorized votes.” Take your choose. Following this, they introduced on stage one lady who claimed her mail-in poll went lacking, after which a member of the Trump marketing campaign who complained about not having the ability to get right into a press space despite the fact that he was with the marketing campaign “in a media capability.” In different phrases, the most important announcement was: We bought nothing.

However if you happen to’re going to hearken to the tweet beneath, do your self a favor and simply velocity to the top. That’s the half the place one lady tries to begin a “we would like Trump” chant and carries on solo for a number of repetitions earlier than giving up. Think about it the omen for the day.