Gunmen Storm Kabul College, Killing at Least 19

In 2018, a suicide bombing that killed dozens, claimed by the Islamic State, came about close to Kabul College. In 2016, the Taliban attacked the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, killing 13.

The Islamic State has staged quite a few high-profile assaults in Kabul lately, typically hanging authorities postings and Shiite Muslims at faculties, locations of worship and different simply infiltrated — or “delicate” — targets.

Over the previous three years, concerted U.S. and Afghan army campaigns beat again the Islamic State’s offshoot in Afghanistan, hemming in what remained of the extremists within the nation’s mountainous east. However the group nonetheless maintains succesful terrorist cells in cities like Kabul, protected by safe messaging apps and cautious communication with exterior management.

Islamic State ways have typically mimicked these launched by the Taliban, particularly the Haqqani community, a bunch identified for its ruthlessness, felony networks and shut ties to Al Qaeda.

However after the February settlement between the Taliban and the US over the drawdown of American troops, the Taliban has diminished assaults on cities, changing them with focused killings that go unclaimed and offensives within the nation’s rural areas.

The assault on the college adopted the deadliest month in Afghanistan for civilians since September 2019, in keeping with information compiled by The New York Instances. Not less than 212 folks had been killed in October, and, in keeping with just lately launched United Nations information, about 2,100 Afghan civilians died and three,800 had been wounded within the first 9 months of the 12 months.

After the February settlement, the Taliban and the Afghan authorities got here to the negotiating desk in September. However any hope of a fast decision to the battle has since light, with negotiators from either side nonetheless deadlocked in preliminary discussions on the principles and rules that can govern future negotiations.

