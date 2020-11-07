Home Finance Gratitude Journal + Stickers Reward Package for simply $14.97 shipped! | Cash...

Gratitude Journal + Stickers Reward Package for simply $14.97 shipped! | Cash Saving Mother®

By
StevenWazon
-
5
0

November 7, 2020 | Meg


This publish could include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here.

This appears like such a pleasant reward concept!

Jane has this Gratitude Journal + Stickers Gift Kit for just $14.97 shipped proper now! Select from 9 cowl types.

This Gratitude Finder® gratitude journal contains all of those wonderful options:

  • 52 non-dated weekly spreads with brilliantly colourful layouts
  • Questions quotes and prompts to prime the pump for positivity all through your journal
  • Every week has day by day sections, three-lines for acknowledging good folks or good experiences, “Phrases of the Week” quote bubble for jotting easy joys, and a “Random Act of Kindness” (R.A.Ok.) part as a reminder even the littlest acts of kindness are sort of a giant deal
  • Completely sized, laminated tabs, elastic enclosure that will help you find your present week simply
  • On this set you’ll get 495 stickers:  Set of 330 + 165 inside every journal hand-illustrated smile-provoking stickers to boost any entry.

This can be a nice Christmas reward concept for a good friend!

Psst! We love Jane! Searching for different nice Jane offers? Take a look at our custom Jane page for extra of our hand-picked favorite deals each day!


Subscribe without spending a dime e mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking without spending a dime!


Learn Newer Put up

Learn Older Put up
»


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here