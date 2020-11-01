Gov. Tom Wolf Predicts That Joe Biden Will Win Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) defined that Pennsylvania is totally different than it was in 2016 as he predicted that Biden/Harris would win the state.

Video:

Gov. Tom Wolf predicts a Joe Biden win in Pennsylvania, as he factors out that issues are totally different within the state than they have been in 2016. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9p5YvQtRkW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 1, 2020

Gov. Wolf mentioned when requested about Trump’s probabilities of profitable Pennsylvania on CNN’s State Of The Union, “Something is feasible. However I feel Joe Biden goes to win. Issues are totally different now. They simply really feel totally different than they did again in 2016. Truly, your former faculty mate Legal professional Common Shapiro truly mentioned the identical factor, that there are numerous Biden indicators throughout locations that there by no means have been Hillary Clinton indicators again in 2016. So I feel Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will do properly in Pennsylvania.”

Gov. Wolf is right. The state feels very totally different than in 2016.

The reason why Trump was campaigning in rural parts of Western Pennsylvania on Saturday, the place he gained 70%-80% of the vote in 2016, is that Biden’s help within the deep crimson components of the state is greater than Hillary Clinton’s was.

Joe Biden can win Pennsylvania simply by returning to Obama ranges of help within the counties that Trump gained handily in 2016.

Trump has created a delusion about his recognition within the state. Donald Trump is standard within the conservative rural components of the state however has not had a Pennsylvania approval ranking over 50%.

These of us who dwell in Pennsylvania have been approached by individuals who say that they voted for Trump in 2016, however this time they’re voting for Biden. Marketing campaign indicators for the Democrats are popping up in locations the place they weren’t seen in 2016.

All of this means that Joe Biden will do properly in Pennsylvania, which is why Trump is fighting to throw out ballots in the state.

Pennsylvania appears to be like prepared to return to blue.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook