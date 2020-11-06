Georgia’s secretary of state says there will likely be a recount in his state.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s secretary of state mentioned on Friday that the presidential race in his state was so shut {that a} recount is inevitable.

As of late Friday morning, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., led President Trump within the state by a mere 1,579 votes.

Gabriel Sterling, an official with the secretary of state’s workplace, mentioned that 4,169 ballots — most of them absentee ballots — remained to be counted in 4 counties: Gwinnett, Cobb, Cherokee and Floyd. The most important tranche to be counted is in Gwinnett County, which comprises Atlanta suburban communities and has gone from Republican-leaning to Democratic leaning in recent times.

The state should additionally take care of an unknown variety of ballots from navy and abroad voters. Their ballots will likely be counted in the event that they had been postmarked by Tuesday and arrive within the mail earlier than the top of enterprise Friday.