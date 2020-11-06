Georgia’s secretary of state says there will likely be a recount in his state.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s secretary of state mentioned on Friday that the presidential race in his state was so shut {that a} recount is inevitable.
As of late Friday morning, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., led President Trump within the state by a mere 1,579 votes.
Gabriel Sterling, an official with the secretary of state’s workplace, mentioned that 4,169 ballots — most of them absentee ballots — remained to be counted in 4 counties: Gwinnett, Cobb, Cherokee and Floyd. The most important tranche to be counted is in Gwinnett County, which comprises Atlanta suburban communities and has gone from Republican-leaning to Democratic leaning in recent times.
The state should additionally take care of an unknown variety of ballots from navy and abroad voters. Their ballots will likely be counted in the event that they had been postmarked by Tuesday and arrive within the mail earlier than the top of enterprise Friday.
There are additionally an unknown variety of provisional ballots that have to be “cured,” both by county elections officers or, in some instances, by voters who present as much as county workplaces and supply documentation or in any other case settle questions on their voter standing.
“With a margin that small, there will likely be a recount in Georgia,” the secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, mentioned in a Friday morning information convention on the State Capitol.
He added, “The ultimate tally in Georgia at this level has enormous implications for all the nation. The stakes are excessive and feelings are excessive on all sides. We won’t let these debates distract us from our work. We are going to get it proper, and we are going to defend the integrity of our elections.”
Mr. Sterling mentioned that the unofficial tally of Georgia votes may very well be accomplished by the top of the weekend.