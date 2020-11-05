From Ghana to Nigeria: Little items of dwelling

The younger Ghanaian males and boys who come to this farm in Osun state, Nigeria, annually to search out work principally say they do it so as to enhance their lives as soon as they return dwelling.

They’ve been introduced in to the nation in teams by a “grasp” – often an older Ghanaian who has lived for a number of years in Nigeria. On the finish of practically a 12 months of arduous work hoeing ridges, weeding and planting in typically tough circumstances, they are going to return to their houses with a motorcycle because the prize for his or her labour.

Some motorbikes might be bought to assist help households, others might be put to make use of – typically as bike taxis to supply an earnings. Apart from this, farm staff don’t earn any cash – they’re solely supplied with meals and primary lodging.

Throughout these months away from dwelling, many discover some consolation within the private possessions they introduced with them. By way of these treasured objects – an previous wristwatch, a bag, garments, a series and pendant – they carry part of their nation, their recollections of dwelling and household, and their goals for the long run.

Lewin: The factor round your neck

Lewin takes his necklaces off when he works as he’s anxious about damaging them [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

Each morning earlier than Lewin, 15, heads out to work on the farm, he fastidiously removes and shops two interwoven necklaces inside his travelling bag.

“The work is at all times an excessive amount of. I don’t wish to make the factor spoil fast,” he says. He’s anxious the necklaces might be broken if he works whereas carrying them. As soon as he takes his tub after getting back from the farm, he places them again on.

The phrases – “The Methodist Church, Ghana” – are printed on the pendant of one of many necklaces.

“That’s my church in Ghana,” he says. “This was my grandmother’s present to me whereas rising up.”

Lewin says he remembers his late grandmother every time he appears to be like at it.

Yellow: Time traveller

Yellow says his watch reminds him of a time when he might afford to purchase it [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

Yellow, 19, is at all times admiring his wristwatch although he barely wears it. He steadily takes it out of his bag and stares at it. It’s not the look of somebody checking the time, however quite checking that it’s nonetheless working. The wristwatch was a present he purchased for himself whereas in Ghana, a product of his hard-earned labour from the 12 months earlier than.

“Each time I get bored with being right here, I have a look at it. It jogs my memory to proceed to work arduous. Sooner or later – in the future – it is going to be higher,” he displays.

Yellow says that trying on the proof of a time when he might afford the watch is a reminder of the likelihood that he’ll in the future find the money for to purchase extra issues.

Richard: A bag of tales

Richard’s bag reminds him of his buddies again in Ghana [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

That is 17-year-old Richard’s first time working in Nigeria. He’s planning to promote the bike he’ll earn from the farm to pay for his schooling.

Purchased a 12 months earlier than he got here to Nigeria, his bag not solely reminds him of his buddies – who had luggage in comparable designs – however can be an indication of maturity and standing.

“It’s when you could have ‘degree’ that you just carry this type of bag,” Richard says smiling. He remembers days in Ghana when he would exit with buddies, their backpacks strapped to their backs, even when empty. For them, these luggage are an indication of belonging to a special “degree”, of getting “arrived”, he explains. Boys who didn’t have such a bag “shortly went to get theirs,” Richard laughs.

Peter: A jersey of two colors

Peter would put on this jersey when enjoying soccer together with his neighbourhood crew again in Ghana [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

Peter’s story of his shirt is a narrative of affection, ardour and crew spirit. Simply 15 years previous, he says his love of soccer drove him to kind a neighbourhood soccer crew together with his buddies at dwelling in Ghana.

They wanted a uniform jersey, so that they went to a market, going from stall to stall. After a number of hours, this striped lemon-green-and-black jersey was the closest they may discover to what they had been searching for – the closest to the form of jerseys that they noticed on soccer gamers on tv. Every time his buddies arrived at his home carrying the jersey, it was soccer time.

“I simply couldn’t depart it again at dwelling,” says Peter. “It retains me nearer to my buddies by simply it.” Every time he wears it in Nigeria – which is just on particular events such because the occasional time off – he remembers his buddies and appears ahead to seeing them once more.

Koffi: Sneakers laced with hopes

Koffi says his sneakers are a reminder than somebody cares for him [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

“I used to be gifted these by somebody in my neighbourhood,” Koffi, who’s simply 13, reminisces. Way more than being only a present, the sneakers are particular as a result of, he says, “somebody within the neighbourhood met my want”. They’re a reminder that he’s cared for.

“Every time I put them on, it fills me with loads of hope that irrespective of how horrible a state of affairs is, there would at all times be somebody someplace who really cares.”

That is the primary time that Koffi has come to Nigeria to work. He says he was enthusiastic about coming as a result of he had by no means left Ghana earlier than.

Stone: The fabric that binds

Stone and his siblings made his shirt from cloth their dad and mom managed to purchase for them [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

Because the second of three youngsters, Stone’s story of this specific shirt is certainly one of pleasure. Whereas their dad and mom wrestle to supply for them again dwelling, Stone, 15, and his siblings are at all times excited when their dad and mom are in a position to purchase them garments in the course of the festive interval at Christmas and New 12 months. That’s the solely time of 12 months they obtain new garments. Final 12 months, the siblings sewed new garments from 4 yards of fabric that their dad and mom managed to purchase for them – together with this shirt.

That is Stone’s first time away from his household, working in Nigeria, and he says that he misses them.

“This significantly means rather a lot to me as a result of it is sort of a bond I share with my siblings and, extra importantly, a mirrored image of my dad and mom’ sacrifice.”

Addo: Final observe

Addo hopes to start out a motorcycle taxi enterprise when he returns to Ghana [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

The night time earlier than embarking on his journey to Nigeria, Addo, 21, had initially deliberate to purchase cigarettes with the cash he had with him, however as a substitute determined to maintain the observe.

He hopes to return dwelling on the finish of the 12 months with each a motorcycle, with which he hopes to start out a motorcycle taxi enterprise in Ghana, and this banknote.

“I got here to Nigeria with this cash and I hope to return with it. Will probably be good to start out once more from the place I finished. No matter quantity I earn upon return, it is going to be plus this quantity I’ve stored.”