From Bolivia, Classes for a Profitable Election

First, within the aftermath of the 2019 disaster and the distrust it engendered within the electoral system, Bolivia labored to patch the failures and loopholes in its establishments and processes that had led to issues.

The nation overhauled its electoral tribunal, beforehand full of Morales loyalists. This was executed with enter from varied stakeholders: The tribunal’s new president, Salvador Romero, was appointed by Ms. Añez, however solely after a negotiation between members of the principle events.

Then, within the months main as much as the election, the tribunal undertook a wide-scale voter schooling marketing campaign, together with tv, radio, newspaper and social media ads that sought to restore religion within the voting system by informing the general public of adjustments.

The marketing campaign assured Bolivians of the safety of electoral supplies, defined methods to verify registration and demonstrated Election Day security measures meant to guard towards the virus. A sequence of movies additionally promoted the concept of voting as an opportunity to unite the nation.

“This generated belief,” stated Naledi Lester, an skilled working with The Carter Center, an election monitoring group, to assess the vote.

Second, the method of the underdog candidate helped guarantee a easy end result. Mr. Mesa stated repeatedly within the run-up to the election that he would settle for the rely even when he misplaced — and he conceded the day after the election, as soon as it was clear, from exit polling information, that his opponent held a major lead.

“There wasn’t violence in Bolivia,” stated Fernanda Wanderley, who runs the socioeconomic institute on the Universidad Católica Boliviana, as a result of Mr. Mesa and his followers misplaced, “and so they accepted that they misplaced.”