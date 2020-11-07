Friday Night time Owls: Exit polls present most individuals need local weather motion. Why did so many vote for Trump?

The disconnect between well-liked opinion and public coverage on this topic isn’t shocking. The identical organizations and suppose tanks which have spent a long time spreading local weather denial additionally labored to insulate their company funders from democratic majorities. After the New Deal labored to constrain them and introduced Democrats big electoral wins, rich males set about stopping a recurrence, making their energy invulnerable to well-liked will by voter suppression, stacked courts, trade deals, and gerrymandered congressional districts. As a result of telling folks you need to suppress their voice has by no means been terribly well-liked, gaining electoral energy concerned each crushing democratic establishments like unions—by mass firings, as an illustration—and enjoying up the nation’s ugliest heritage, to divide groups that may in any other case band collectively as a majority to battle off plutocratic rule. White supremacy has been particularly useful in fracturing coalitions demanding a extra egalitarian society. And in an apartheid state whose structure was written by and for slaveowners, these seeking to exploit racism for revenue had lots of materials to work with. Elites hoping for a bulwark towards democracy constructed and commandeered entire media shops just like the Nationwide Evaluation and Fox Information and tutorial departments just like the University of Virginia’s economics program. Professors and pundits insisted to the general public that slashing company taxes and entitlement packages could be good for the economic system, that freedom meant free markets, that preventing crime meant terrorizing Black and brown communities, and that local weather change was a matter of scientific debate. It could have taken a couple of a long time and failed presidential bids, however that phenomenally well-funded effort has been massively profitable, not simply at successful energy however in altering what constitutes frequent sense for politicians on each side of the aisle. Captains of trade might now discover Trump a bit unseemly, however they constructed his presidency all the identical. […]

THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING

“Not each election might be so full of venom, misinformation, resentments, and out of doors interference as this one was. Options are going to matter once more in politics.”

~~Hillary Rodham Clinton. What Occurred (2017)

At Each day Kos on this date in 2008—Mitt Romney maintains self-imposed gag order till the bitter finish: