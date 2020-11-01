Free JCPenney Children Zone Craft (Choose Up & Go!) | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

Searching for some frugal enjoyable? Take a look at this upcoming FREE JCPenney Children Zone Craft!

JCPenney Children Zone Craft

Cease by your native JCPenney retailer on November 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the place your youngsters can decide up a Family Game Night Trophy! All supplies shall be supplied by your retailer.

Usually these craft occasions are held in-store, however resulting from Covid, this shall be a pick-up and take dwelling occasion. Children can cease by any time throughout the hour to choose up the craft provides wanted for the at-home craft!

Plus, you’ll additionally obtain a ten% off in-store coupon legitimate November 14th solely.

{Plus, you’ll be able to check here to see if there are any other JCPenney coupons available!}

