Fox Information Calls for That We Give Trump Days Earlier than He Concedes

Fox Information desires Trump to be given time to emotionally take in his defeat earlier than he concedes the election to President-elect Biden.

Ari Fleischer stated on Fox:

.@AriFleischer is on Fox saying individuals ought to give the president days, if essential, to soak up the emotional side of his loss earlier than demanding a concession. — Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 7, 2020

The nation is bored with catering to the snowflake president and his emotions.

Trump misplaced. It’s time for him to placed on his massive boy pants, concede the election, make certain his prenup with spouse #3 is hermetic, look into declaring chapter for the eighth time, after which await the prison indictment from New York.

The nation of bored with coddling Trump’s emotions. Even after getting blown out in his bid for reelection, the Trump enablers are requesting the bar for respectable human habits be lowered for Trump. Donald Trump ought to have conceded already. He has no paths to victory. There is no such thing as a magic recount that may save him.

America doesn’t want Trump to concede, as a result of come January 2021, Joe Biden shall be president.

