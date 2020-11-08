Former Fox Information anchor Megyn Kelly taunts Joe Biden, tangles with critics

In one in all his first tweets as president-elect, Joe Biden on Saturday evening referred to as for “A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed.”
Let’s simply say one former Fox Information anchor wasn’t feeling it.
The tweet didn’t sit effectively with a number of critics, together with Ian Bremmer, president of consulting agency Eurasia Group, who accused Kelly of lacking a chance to take part in, on the very least, an try and carry unity to a fractured nation.
“Perhaps a great time for everybody with affect to strive main by instance,” Bremmer wrote. ” Meaning duty for what we every write. Respectfully, @megynkelly, you are able to do higher.”
Her response:
Kelly then tangled with a former Obama speechwriter, who hammered her as “actually pathetic” for her jab at Biden and accused her of sounding “like Donald Trump spreading conspiracies a couple of basement.” Once more, as she did a lot of Sunday morning, she fought again:
Kelly’s busy Twitter morning additionally included selecting a battle with AOC:
