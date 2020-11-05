Flashbacks to Florida in 2000 as Trump Heads to Court docket to Save His Presidency

WASHINGTON — The White Home hoped to search out a “James Baker-like” figure to steer its postelection battle to in some way discover a solution to win a second time period. However the authentic James Baker says the White Home ought to cease attempting to cease the votes from being counted.
Mr. Baker, the previous secretary of state who led the authorized and political workforce through the epic Florida recount battle in 2000 that secured the presidency for George W. Bush, stated in an interview on Thursday that President Trump might have official points to pursue, however they shouldn’t be used to justify halting the preliminary tabulation of ballots.
“We by no means stated don’t depend the votes,” stated Mr. Baker, a Republican who voted for Mr. Trump. “That’s a really exhausting determination to defend in a democracy.”
The wrangling since Tuesday has evoked many recollections and never a couple of post-traumatic stress flashbacks from the showdown in Florida that riveted the world. Figures like Mr. Baker, now retired and spending a lot of his time at his Texas ranch after recovering from the coronavirus, have been evoked as proxies for the present debate. However the comparisons solely go to date.
Within the 2000 episode, Mr. Bush, the Republican candidate, and Al Gore, the Democrat, didn’t begin their authorized struggle till after the votes in Florida have been already counted. Mr. Bush completed election evening with a lead of 1,784 votes out of some six million forged within the state that might in the end decide which candidate would win the Electoral School. As a result of the margin was so small, an automated machine recount was then carried out, upholding Mr. Bush’s lead.
Arguing that some ballots have been improperly disqualified or in any other case not counted, Mr. Gore’s workforce went to court docket asking for hand recounts in 4 closely Democratic counties whereas Mr. Baker argued that the votes didn’t have to be counted once more. By the point the Supreme Court halted the process greater than a month afterward the grounds that completely different counties have been making use of completely different requirements, Mr. Bush’s lead had been pared to 537, nonetheless sufficient to win.
Mr. Trump, by comparability, has sought to stop even the primary spherical of counting and to exclude complete batches of mail-in ballots. In a middle-of-the-night look after the closing of the polls, the president characterised the routine counting of votes as an effort to steal the election with none proof in any respect. “STOP THE COUNT!” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday as his attorneys tried in useless to do exactly that. Whereas Mr. Bush was attempting to protect his victory, Mr. Trump is trying to overturn what may be his opponent’s.
“There are big variations,” Mr. Baker stated of the Florida battle and the brewing fights over this week’s election. “For one factor, our complete argument was that the votes have been counted and so they’ve been counted and so they’ve been counted and it’s time to finish the method. That’s not precisely the message I heard on election evening. And so I believe it’s fairly exhausting to be in opposition to counting the votes.”
For example, he criticized the Republican effort to throw out 127,000 votes in Harris County, which incorporates his hometown, Houston, as a result of they have been forged via a drive-through system that the get together objected to. “I didn’t assume that was a very sensible factor to do and, because it seems, it wasn’t sensible legally as a result of they’ve misplaced in state court docket and in federal court docket,” he stated.
That in some methods mirrored one of many aspect battles within the Florida struggle when Democrats requested courts to throw out 25,000 absentee ballots in two different counties due to “irregularities” with the best way the poll functions have been dealt with. Two Florida judges rejected the trouble, ruling that any procedural points by native authorities didn’t justify stopping voters from having their ballots counted.
One of many attorneys who argued in opposition to the Republican effort in Texas this week was Benjamin L. Ginsberg, one of many nation’s most pre-eminent Republican election attorneys and a part of Mr. Baker’s recount workforce in 2000. In a good friend of the court docket transient in federal court docket, Mr. Ginsberg in contrast the Texas Republican bid to exclude the drive-through ballots to the struggle over the 25,000 ballots in Florida.
In an interview, Mr. Ginsberg stated Mr. Trump’s effort to cease the depend wholesale was harmful. “It’s half and parcel of him tearing down the democratic core establishment of free elections by saying they’re rigged with out offering any actual proof,” he stated.
Mr. Ginsberg was a part of the all-star Republican authorized workforce that Mr. Baker assembled in Florida on the fly. Amongst them have been three future members of the Supreme Court docket, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, in addition to a future senator, Ted Cruz of Texas; a future nationwide safety adviser, John R. Bolton; and distinguished attorneys like Theodore Olson and Michael Carvin.
Mr. Trump, for his half, has had little luck attracting something like that type of high-level Republican authorized firepower this week, counting on Rudolph W. Giuliani, his private lawyer, and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, amongst others, to hold his message.
Mr. Baker, who ran 5 Republican presidential campaigns, has been sharply essential of Mr. Trump at occasions and refused to publicly endorse him, however nonetheless voted for him this fall, citing fears of a “far left” agenda if Democrats led by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. have been to take over.
Mr. Baker stated that Mr. Trump has each proper to pursue any official challenges after the votes are counted. “You’re entitled to contest or query the outcomes of any election in any state till you’re glad that it’s been carried out pretty and brazenly,” he stated. “That’s not failing to simply accept a peaceable transition of energy.”
Mr. Baker agreed that Mr. Trump ought to discover somebody like Mr. Baker to function a area marshal. “Message self-discipline,” he stated, “is especially vital in one thing like this.”
However at 90, he’s prepared for it to be another person.