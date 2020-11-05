Flashbacks to Florida in 2000 as Trump Heads to Court docket to Save His Presidency

WASHINGTON — The White Home hoped to search out a “James Baker-like” figure to steer its postelection battle to in some way discover a solution to win a second time period. However the authentic James Baker says the White Home ought to cease attempting to cease the votes from being counted.

Mr. Baker, the previous secretary of state who led the authorized and political workforce through the epic Florida recount battle in 2000 that secured the presidency for George W. Bush, stated in an interview on Thursday that President Trump might have official points to pursue, however they shouldn’t be used to justify halting the preliminary tabulation of ballots.

“We by no means stated don’t depend the votes,” stated Mr. Baker, a Republican who voted for Mr. Trump. “That’s a really exhausting determination to defend in a democracy.”

The wrangling since Tuesday has evoked many recollections and never a couple of post-traumatic stress flashbacks from the showdown in Florida that riveted the world. Figures like Mr. Baker, now retired and spending a lot of his time at his Texas ranch after recovering from the coronavirus, have been evoked as proxies for the present debate. However the comparisons solely go to date.