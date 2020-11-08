5 Takeaways From President-Elect Biden’s Victory Speech

Joseph R. Biden Jr. waited a very long time to present the speech he delivered in Delaware on Saturday evening. Not simply the 5 days since Election Day, however arguably the 48 years since he was first elected to the Senate, throughout which he ran for president 3 times. And at age 77, as Mr. Biden got here trotting up the runway to an explosion of automobile horns and cheers, beaming and looking out nearly stunned by the ovation, it was clear that his second had arrived.

Listed below are 5 takeaways from the president-elect’s victory speech.

A brand new tone from the highest.

The distinction between Mr. Biden and President Trump was bracing and notable in nearly each passage, because the president-elect invoked his personal spirituality and shared credit score for the second along with his supporters and the individuals round him.

He quoted from a hymn, “On Eagle’s Wings.” He thanked his supporters: “I owe you, I owe you, I owe you every thing.” He warmly praised Kamala Harris, his working mate, and celebrated the truth that she can be the first woman, let alone woman of color, to serve as vice president: “It’s lengthy overdue, and we’re reminded tonight of all those that fought so exhausting for thus a few years to make this occur.”

Most of all, even because the nation faces one of many darkest intervals in its historical past — a lethal pandemic, financial decline, political polarization — Mr. Biden was relentlessly optimistic, even cheerful. “We will do it,” he stated. “I do know we are able to.”