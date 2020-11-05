Feds seize $1 billion in bitcoin from Silk Highway drug market

On Wednesday, Ars reported that somebody had transferred close to $1 billion in bitcoin out of a pockets probably related to the Silk Highway crime bazaar. Now we all know who that thriller occasion is: the US Division of Justice, which in 2013 shut down Silk Highway and went on to place its founder, Ross Ulbricht, behind bars for all times.

“The profitable prosecution of Silk Highway’s founder in 2015 left open a billion-dollar query. The place did the cash go?” US Lawyer David Anderson mentioned in a information launch, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “Right this moment’s forfeiture grievance solutions this open query no less than partly. $1 billion of those felony proceeds are actually in america’ possession.”

Silk Highway and Ulbricht have been among the many hottest and profitable on-line crime figures in Web historical past. Hosted on the nameless darkish internet, the service introduced collectively sellers and consumers of medicine, faux IDs, and nearly every other form of illicit good or service conceivable. Silk Highway took a lower of every transaction. The proceeds have been large.

Now, 5 years after Ulbricht was convicted and sentenced to 2 life phrases plus 40 years, US attorneys have filed a civil grievance. The Inner Income Service Prison Investigation arm assisted within the forfeiture. The transfer got here two days after blockchain analysts observed somebody had transferred 69,369 BTC—value about $975 million—out of an account that had acquired them from Silk Highway. The pockets, which remained quiet since 2015, was the world’s fourth greatest.

“Prison proceeds shouldn’t stay within the palms of the thieves,” mentioned Inner Income Service Prison Investigation Particular Agent in Cost Kelly R. Jackson in a information launch, in accordance with the Chronicle. “By way of CI’s [Criminal Investigation] experience in following the cash, we have been capable of monitor down the illicit funds.”