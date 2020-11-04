Home Tech FCC says T-Cell can pay a $200M positive to settle claims Dash...

FCC says T-Cell can pay a $200M positive to settle claims Dash was illegitimately drawing extra subsidies from the Lifeline cellphone program for low-income customers (Ashley Gold/Axios)

By
StevenWazon
-
4
0


Ashley Gold / Axios:

FCC says T-Cell can pay a $200M positive to settle claims Dash was illegitimately drawing extra subsidies from the Lifeline cellphone program for low-income customers  —  T-Cell can pay a $200 million civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury to resolve an investigation into whether or not Dash …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here