Famed Iranian Beneath #MeToo Cloud Faces Artwork World Repercussions

Representatives of Mr. Aghdashloo and his daughter didn’t reply to emailed requests for remark.

Mr. Aghdashloo’s supporters, together with a few of his former college students, have taken to social media to reject the allegations and recount optimistic recollections of their expertise in his workshops. On Wednesday, his eightieth birthday, they shared images of earlier events with Mr. Aghdashloo surrounded by feminine college students and a birthday cake.

“I realized nice classes in life and artwork from you, glad birthday expensive trainer,” Sanaz Barzegar, an artist, wrote on her Instagram web page with a photograph of Mr. Aghdashloo.

In Canada, a petition began by a handful of ladies in August has now garnered greater than 800 signatures calling for the massively widespread biannual Iranian-Canadian Tirgan cultural competition, which drew 160,000 folks final yr, to announce publicly that it’ll not invite Mr. Aghdashloo.

The competition’s chief government and board have remained noncommittal in regards to the accusations.

“Our board determined this has nothing to do with Tirgan,” mentioned the chief government, Mehrdad Ariannejad. “We invite as many artists as we are able to to our gatherings and performances. Are they going to ask all of the organizations, all of the museums around the globe, all of the folks which have been involved with Mr. Aghdashloo to return out and take a place?”

In 2017, an interview with Mr. Aghdashloo on the competition was posted to the Tirgan YouTube channel.

“I personally, undoubtedly, condemn any violence towards ladies. I’ve all the time supported ladies’s rights,” mentioned Mr. Ariannejad, including that he believed the accounts ought to be investigated by an impartial judicial physique earlier than any conclusions are drawn. “You may’t exit and condemn this particular person,” he mentioned.

Mr. Ariannejad additionally co-owns an artwork gallery with certainly one of Mr. Aghdashloo’s former wives, Fay Athari, within the fashionable Distillery District of Toronto. The Arta Gallery is called the cultural coronary heart of town’s small Iranian neighborhood, internet hosting guide launches, artwork reveals and lectures.

In August, simply as public accusations towards Mr. Aghdashloo had been popping out on Iranian social media, the gallery highlighted Aghdashloo works and publicized art workshops with him over three days, stating, “Are you prepared for a workshop with a legend?”