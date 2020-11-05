BuzzFeed Information:
Fb Stay unfold election conspiracies and Russian state-controlled content material by algorithmically recommending it to 1000’s of individuals through the election — Lower than 24 hours earlier than one of the vital contentious US presidential elections in current historical past, a Fb worker tried to flag …
Home Tech Fb Stay unfold election conspiracies and Russian state-controlled content material by algorithmically...
Fb Stay unfold election conspiracies and Russian state-controlled content material by algorithmically recommending it to 1000’s of individuals through the election (BuzzFeed Information)
BuzzFeed Information: