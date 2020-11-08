Home Tech Fb is exhibiting a notification atop its apps that Joe Biden is...

Fb is exhibiting a notification atop its apps that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election; Twitter is exhibiting a banner in its Discover tab (Jessica Guynn/USA Right this moment)

By
StevenWazon
-
3
0


Jessica Guynn / USA Right this moment:

Fb is exhibiting a notification atop its apps that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election; Twitter is exhibiting a banner in its Discover tab  —  Fb alerted hundreds of thousands of U.S. customers that Joe Biden was the projected winner of the presidential election on the high of Fb …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here