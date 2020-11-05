Fb and Twitter seem to have missed the deluge of disinformation focusing on Spanish-speaking Individuals concerning the election since Tuesday (New York Instances)

New York Instances:
Fb and Twitter seem to have missed the deluge of disinformation focusing on Spanish-speaking Individuals concerning the election since Tuesday — Rampant falsehoods advanced on-line on Wednesday, supposed to make Spanish audio system query the unfolding election outcomes and consider that President Trump was being robbed of victory.
