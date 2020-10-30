Even with $1.1 trillion firepower, this fund is battling rivals to get its palms on green-energy alternatives

Norway’s sovereign-wealth fund is struggling to search out the appropriate green-energy initiatives to spend money on, because of fierce competitors from rival traders and a scarcity of alternatives.

With a worth of greater than $1.1 trillion, the fund is likely one of the world’s largest, and supplies round 20% of Norway’s annual finances. It owns, on common, 1.5% of each listed firm on the planet.

Nicolai Tangen, the fund’s chief government since September, advised a parliamentary committee on Friday that it’s proving troublesome to comply with via with the technique to make sensible investments into unlisted inexperienced power initiatives.

“In our expertise thus far, there are a lot of traders in search of these investments and pricing is thus not all the time as engaging for us,” stated Tangen, in response to a translation of components of his speech printed by Reuters.

Arrange in 1990 to handle the immense wealth from Norway’s oil fields for future generations, the fund has a mandate for socially and environmentally accountable investments.

“These investments are topic to the identical threat and return necessities because the [fund’s] different investments. Within the close to time period, discovering initiatives that meet these necessities could also be demanding,” Tangen stated. “There may be loads of competitors for these initiatives.”

It’s only as of this yr that the fund has been allowed to spend money on unlisted renewable power initiatives, beforehand being restricted to shares, bonds, and actual property.

The fund introduced in March that it might make investments round 100 billion Norwegian krone ($10.5 billion) into non-public renewable power initiatives over the following few years. Its targets embrace solar-panel installations and wind farms.

Tangen stated that the oil fund had not given up on making some of these investments, and had devoted a five-person workforce to trying into doable alternatives.

The fund’s new chief can also be the founding father of AKO Capital, certainly one of Europe’s most profitable hedge funds, and has a private wealth estimated at round $700 million. His appointment to steer the wealth fund introduced on a political storm in Norway over potential conflicts stemming from his holding in AKO, which has been transferred to a charity he arrange.

