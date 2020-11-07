At the same time as Trump Refuses to Settle for Defeat, Biden Vows to Unify a Deeply Divided Nation

Biden wins U.S. presidency, vows to unify a deeply divided nation

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrat Joe Biden received the presidency on Saturday after a bitter election marketing campaign and promised he would work to unify a deeply divided nation, whilst President Donald Trump refused to simply accept defeat.

Biden’s victory within the battleground state of Pennsylvania put him over the brink of 270 Electoral School votes he wanted to clinch the presidency, ending 4 days of nail-biting suspense and sending his supporters into the streets of main cities in celebration.

“The folks of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a transparent victory, a convincing victory,” Biden informed cheering supporters in a parking zone throughout his victory speech in his dwelling city of Wilmington, Delaware.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks to not divide, however to unify,” he mentioned, then addressed Trump’s supporters straight.

“Now, let’s give one another an opportunity. It’s time to place away the cruel rhetoric, decrease the temperature, see one another once more, hear to one another once more,” he mentioned. “That is the time to heal in America.”

He was launched by his operating mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, who would be the first lady, the primary Black American and the primary American of Asian descent to function vice chairman, the nation’s No. 2 workplace.

Congratulations poured in from overseas, together with from conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, making it exhausting for Trump to push his repeated claims, with out proof, that the election was rigged towards him.

Trump, who was {golfing} when the main tv networks projected his rival had received, instantly accused Biden of “dashing to falsely pose because the winner.”

“This election is much from over,” he mentioned in a press release.

Trump has filed a raft of lawsuits to problem the outcomes however elections officers in states throughout the nation say there was no proof of great fraud, and authorized specialists say Trump’s efforts are unlikely to succeed.

