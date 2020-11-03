Eligible Citi Cardholders Can Redeem ThankYou Factors Towards Fuel – NerdWallet

For those who’re enthusiastic about hitting the street this vacation season, Citi’s new rewards redemption possibility may make your journey a little bit simpler.

As a part of the issuer’s Store with Factors program, holders of qualifying Citi playing cards that earn ThankYou points will now be capable of redeem these factors towards fuel at Shell, BP and Amoco stations. Eligible playing cards embody the Citi Status® Card, Citi Premier® Card, and Citi Rewards+℠ Card, amongst others.

ThankYou factors are price 0.8 cents when redeemed this fashion. Cardholders can redeem them for as much as 50 cents off per gallon, for as much as 20 gallons, which might get you a most financial savings of $10.

That per-point worth is increased than what you’d get when you redeemed ThankYou factors for money again (0.5 cent apiece), but it surely’s usually a decrease worth in contrast with what you’d get if redeemed your factors towards journey.

To redeem your ThankYou factors on the pump:

Swipe your eligible Citi card at a taking part fuel station.

Choose “sure” when prompted with a proposal to redeem your factors.

After pumping, you’ll be able to verify your receipt or go browsing to see what number of factors you’ve used.

As a part of Citi’s Store with Factors program, ThankYou factors will also be redeemed towards purchases made at Amazon and thru PayPal.