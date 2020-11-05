Election Remark Crew: No Proof of Election Fraud Regardless of Trump’s Claims

Michael Georg Hyperlink, a German lawmaker who heads an observer mission of the Group for Safety and Cooperation (OSCE) in Europe, told German public broadcaster rbb that there isn’t any proof to help President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud.

“We appeared into this. We discovered no violations of the principles in any way,” Hyperlink advised rbb, per The Related Press.

Hyperlink famous that whereas there are some errors made, there may be “no systemic interference and even manipulation with the postal ballots in any way.”

Hyperlink additionally addressed Trump’s calls for that election officers cease counting votes.

“That’s one thing that does should be described as breaking a taboo,” Hyperlink mentioned. “He has neither the best nor the likelihood to do that. Duty for the depend lies solely with states.”

Hyperlink’s remarks are according to the outcomes of a study from Stanford College’s Democracy and Polarization Lab printed in April that discovered that opposite to the widely-held perception among the many GOP that vote-by-mail provides Democrats a bonus over Republicans, vote-by-mail choices don’t profit one social gathering greater than one other.

“By evaluating counties that undertake a vote-by-mail program to counties throughout the similar state that don’t undertake this system, we’re capable of examine the election outcomes and turnout habits of voters who’ve totally different vote-by-mail accessibility however who’ve the identical set of candidates on the poll for statewide races,” researchers wrote.

Earlier at this time, President Trump demanded that election officers cease the vote depend amid considerations that his leads are shrinking in Pennsylvania and Georgia as extra tallies are available from largely metropolitan areas.