Election Day is lastly right here: Shield your vote!

Voting underway on the Kentucky Exposition Heart on November 3, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Virtually 97 million folks had voted by Monday morning, on monitor to succeed in 100 million by Election Day. That is doubled the early vote of 2016, and about 71% of the entire poll rely from that 12 months. That is HUGE! Good job everybody who helped make that occur. With early voting data damaged throughout the nation, Election Day voting goes to be enormous which goes to create logistical issues for lots of polling locations. With Trump on the poll there can be voter intimidation points in lots of areas. That is why 42,000 legal volunteers with Election Protection are staffing 30 command facilities throughout the nation, able to deal with any voting emergency. Bear in mind this quantity: 1-866-687-8683. You’ll be able to name or textual content to it.