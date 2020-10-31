Election Day 2020 Freebies and Offers | Cash Saving Mother®

Have a good time Election Day with some freebies!

Try these nice freebies and offers you will get on Election Day, November 3, 2020:

Boston Market – Get one free slider in any respect areas from 9 p.m. to shut on November third. No buy essential.

Enlightened – Point out the phrase “vote” in your Instagram story tag @eatenlightened on November third, and they’re going to ship you a free Enlightened ice cream coupon!

Krispy Kreme – Cease by any location on Election Day to attain a free Unique Glazed Doughnut.

Natural Grocers – Voters can get a free chocolate bar and doable different reductions on non-food gadgets.

Pieology – From November 1st by way of third, get an Election Day 2020 Bundle deal that features two 11-inch create-your-own pizzas and a dessert for $20.20.

Planet Fitness – Anybody who voted can work out with a free exercise and HydroMassage from November third by way of eighth.