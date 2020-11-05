E.S. Reddy, Who Led U.N.’s Efforts Towards Apartheid, Dies at 96

He additionally lobbied relentlessly for the discharge of Nelson Mandela, the imprisoned anti-apartheid chief who was lastly freed in 1990 after which elected South Africa’s first Black head of state 4 years later.

“There is no such thing as a one on the United Nations who has carried out extra to reveal the injustices of apartheid and the illegality of the South African regime than he has,” Sean MacBride, a former U.N. commissioner for Namibia and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, mentioned of Mr. Reddy in 1985.

In a 2004 interview for the ebook “No Simple Victories” (2007), Mr. Reddy, influenced by Gandhi’s technique of nonviolent resistance to India’s British colonial rulers, defined the genesis of his curiosity in South Africa:

“I used to be already within the anti-apartheid motion within the Forties, when the battle in South Africa took on new varieties and Indians and Africans had been cooperating within the battle. In the course of the Second World Struggle, the USA and Britain talked about 4 freedoms within the Atlantic Constitution, however these freedoms didn’t apply to India or South Africa.”

The huge pool of Indian contract staff who had immigrated to South Africa beginning within the late nineteenth century had discovered widespread floor with Black residents as one other oppressed minority there. India was among the many first international locations to affix what grew to become a global motion to isolate South Africa by means of industrial and cultural boycotts, and to exert financial leverage by pressuring firms, universities, foundations and pension funds worldwide to divest themselves of holdings in South African firms.