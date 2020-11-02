Dr. Strangenet—or, how I ended worrying and embraced the WFH IT apocalypse

We at the moment are a strong two quarters into our new work-from-home bizarro world. Many corporations discovered themselves in a little bit of a pickle as workforces went from occasional or restricted to everybody all-the-time, throwing up no matter they might provision to permit for remote access and continued productivity (or at the very least some semblance of it).

We’re effectively previous the emergency stage, people. For many people, this will likely be ongoing and probably everlasting. And the way in which we do enterprise should change—together with how we construction our IT operations.

Who’s your daddy, and what does his pc do?

This turned extraordinarily clear to me after a dialog with a good friend, a line-of-business lead who has been working from residence for the previous few months. His firm was semi-ready for distant work, having moved many workers over to Home windows Terminal for desktops some time again. However he personally hadn’t transitioned, as a result of a lot of his work concerned a database working on his company desktop—on Microsoft Entry.