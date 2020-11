Dow futures decide up steam as presidential race tightens on Election Day

U.S. stock-market futures on Tuesday evening had been gathering momentum increased because the votes of tons of of thousands and thousands of Individuals had been being tallied within the essential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Inventory buyers are betting {that a} decisive win by Biden, who has been main in most nationwide polls, may result in larger fiscal support for out-of-work Individuals and companies devastated by the worst pandemic in additional than 100 years.