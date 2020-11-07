Donald Trump Might Flee The White Home Subsequent Week

Trump is refusing to simply accept the truth that he misplaced the election to Joe Biden, however he is considering going to his Florida membership subsequent week.

The New York Times reported, “Mr. Trump has been keen to go away the White Home, and after musings a couple of rally this week fell flat, aides stated he was prone to make a visit subsequent week to his non-public membership, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Seaside, Fla., as a substitute. However the president has no intention of ending the boisterous occasions that he held all through his presidency simply because his re-election marketing campaign is over.”

It could be stunning if Trump stayed for greater than per week within the White Home after dropping to Biden. Donald Trump has zero curiosity in governing, and now that he been rejected by the voters, there isn’t any motive for him to stay round, particularly if he could possibly be making tens of millions of {dollars} off of the taxpayers by going to his non-public membership.

Trump isn’t going to host Biden on the White Home. Trump isn’t going to attend Biden’s inauguration. Trump goes to disclaim the nation the symbols of a peaceable switch of energy and Biden ceremonial honors of victory.

Whereas the coronavirus pandemic reaches new highs, Donald Trump is fleeing to Mar-a-Lago.

