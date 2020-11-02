‘Numerous views result in higher choice making’: Ariel Investments’ John Rogers Jr. pushes company boards to have their very own ‘Jackie Robinson second’

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Black households are virtually twice as probably to not have any stock-market investments, one current research exhibits.
Dow up 400 factors as shares acquire steam forward of presidential election
Shares rise after an unsightly end to October, with help tied to upbeat international financial knowledge on the eve of Election Day, as buyers proceed to watch rising COVID-19 instances and a continued stream of company earnings outcomes.
The second of fact for stock-market buyers? Election Day looms and probably the most essential stretch of 2020 awaits
Subsequent week's buying and selling motion may mark the fruits of a number of the most important hang-ups confronting buyers, together with the attainable return to March-style shutdown as instances of COVID-19 rise domestically and elsewhere on the earth.
High Biden adviser sees ‘affordable probability’ outcomes of election will likely be recognized by Wednesday
The result of the presidential election may very well be recognized by Wednesday, which might keep away from a bitter battle over states the place counting ballots has not completed.
Biden leads Trump by 10 proportion factors in newest nationwide ballot
President Donald Trump trails by 10 proportion factors amongst voters nationally within the closing days of his re-election marketing campaign, dealing with substantial public anxiousness over the coronavirus pandemic however with broad approval of his administration of the economic system, a brand new Wall Avenue Journal/NBC Information ballot finds.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
