Uncover Unveils 5% Bonus Calendar for 2021, Including Streaming Providers – NerdWallet

Uncover’s 5% bonus classes for 2021 will likely be principally the identical as these within the 2020 lineup, with one noteworthy addition: sure streaming providers.

The class calendar for 2021, which Uncover unveiled Nov. 1, 2020, is as follows:

Q1 (January–March): Grocery shops, Walgreens, CVS.

Q2 (April–June): Fuel stations, wholesale golf equipment, choose streaming providers.

Q3 (July–September): Eating places, PayPal.

This fall (October–December): Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Goal.com.

The classes for the primary, third and fourth quarters are the identical as they had been in 2020. Nonetheless, within the second quarter of 2020, the eligible classes had been fuel stations, wholesale golf equipment, Uber and Lyft, and, for June solely, Residence Depot. Ridesharing and Residence Depot have been dropped in 2021 in favor of choose streaming providers.

The next providers are eligible for the 5% rewards: