Denmark finds 214 individuals with mink-related coronavirus

Denmark’s prime minister needs to cull all minks in farms to minimise the chance of re-transmitting COVID-19 to people.

Denmark’s State Serum Institute, which offers with infectious illnesses, has discovered mink-related strands of the novel coronavirus in 214 individuals since June, based on a report on its web site up to date on November 5.

In the meantime, one pressure of the mutated coronavirus, which has prompted Denmark to cull its whole herd of mink, has been present in 12 individuals and on 5 mink farms to date.

Early this week, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen mentioned the federal government needs to cull all minks on farms to minimise the chance of the weasel-like mammals’ re-transmitting COVID-19 to people.

Well being minister Magnus Heunicke mentioned half the 783 human COVID-19 instances in northern Denmark “are associated” to minks.

“It is extremely, very critical,” Frederiksen mentioned. “Thus, the mutated virus in minks can have devastating penalties worldwide.”

Denmark is likely one of the world’s most important mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs a yr. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40 % of worldwide mink manufacturing. Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong.

In line with authorities estimates, culling the nation’s 15 million minks may value as much as 5 billion kroner ($785m). Nationwide police head Thorkild Fogde mentioned: “It ought to occur as quickly as attainable.”

Denmark’s minister for meals, Mogens Jensen, mentioned 207 farms had been now contaminated, up from 41 final month, and the illness has unfold to the entire western peninsula of Jutland.

Final month, Denmark began culling hundreds of thousands of minks within the north of the nation. The federal government has promised to compensate farmers.

The nation has registered 52,265 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 733 associated deaths.