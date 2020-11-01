Democrats Get A Massive Win As Texas Supreme Court docket Denies GOP Petition To Toss Out 100K Votes

The Texas State Supreme Court docket has denied a Republican petition to toss out over 100,000 votes in Harris County that had been forged by drive-thru voting.

The ruling:

Simply in: Texas Supreme Court docket denies a Republican-backed petition looking for to toss out greater than 100,000 votes in Harris County forged in drive-thru lanes. Opinion, with out remark, is right here: https://t.co/yCIVijISWp pic.twitter.com/h4X0rGCWSm — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 1, 2020

The Texas Tribune reported that Republicans try to get a last-minute ruling in federal court docket, “The Republicans plaintiffs, nonetheless, are pursuing an identical lawsuit in federal court docket, hoping to get the votes thrown out by arguing that drive-thru voting violates the U.S. structure. A listening to in that case is about for Monday morning in a Houston-based federal district court docket, in the future earlier than Election Day. A rejection of the votes would represent a monumental disenfranchisement of voters — drive-thru ballots account for about 10% of all in-person ballots forged throughout early voting in Harris County.”

The drive-thru voting system was designed with Republican election officers within the state. The case reveals how far Republicans are prepared to go to disenfranchise voters within the new swing state of Texas.

Trump’s victory in the Lone Star State is far from a sure thing, which is why his supporters have resorted to intimidation ways that border on home terrorism like trying to run a Biden/Harris campaign bus off of the road.

It’s potential that Joe Biden might win Texas. A brand new voter wave is sweeping the state and shattering turnout information, which is why Republicans try to toss out ballots to save lots of Donald Trump.

For extra dialogue about this story be a part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook