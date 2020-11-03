Home Politics Democrats Flip Their First Senate Seat As John Hickenlooper Projected To Beat...

Democrats Flip Their First Senate Seat As John Hickenlooper Projected To Beat Cory Gardner

Essentially the most susceptible Republican Senator within the nation has misplaced as John Hickenlooper is projected to defeat Sen. Cory Gardner.

Fox Information known as the race for Hickenlooper:

The pickup of the Colorado seat was anticipated, as exterior of Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama, no incumbent was thought-about extra susceptible than Gardner. Sen. Gardner attached at the hip to Trump as his solely hope of successful reelection was to hope that Trump may just do properly sufficient to pull him over the road to a second time period.

Garner is toast, and the Democratic path to taking again the Senate has taken its first step.

