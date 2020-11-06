Democrats can nonetheless win the Senate! Donate now to win the Georgia runoffs!

Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff (left) and Raphael Warnock

The battle for the Senate is not over! Republicans have received or lead in 50 Senate races, and Democrats have secured 48 seats.

However each of Georgia’s Senate seats are headed to Jan. 5 runoffs. If we win them each, that may create a 50-50 tie. And if Joe Biden wins the White Home, as he’s on observe to do, Kamala Harris will have the ability to break ties in our favor.

Georgia is internet hosting elections each in its recurrently scheduled Senate race and in a particular election for its different Senate seat on account of a resignation final yr.

Common election : Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off in opposition to Republican Sen. David Perdue.

: Democrat will face off in opposition to Republican Sen. David Perdue. Particular election: Democrat Raphael Warnock will face off in opposition to Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Republicans know the stakes simply in addition to we do. They're going to pull out each ugly lie and soiled trick to verify Mitch McConnell can block Joe Biden's complete agenda.

So let's maintain digging deep to assist this unbelievable pair of Each day Kos endorsees flip these seats and win the Senate!

