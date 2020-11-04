Day by day Kos presidential outcomes dwell protection #4

Follow us as we proceed following the presidential outcomes dwell, and test in with Day by day Kos Elections as they comply with the downballot races.
The Daily Kos Elections guide to every key presidential swing state in 2020.
The Daily Kos Elections Nov. 3, 2020 poll closing times map.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 3:29:42 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
AP has referred to as Kansas for Trump. Nonetheless no adjustments within the map from 2016 … not that anybody was anticipated Kansas to all of the sudden go blue.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 3:36:08 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
CNN notes that solely a couple of third of the early vote in Pennsylvania has been tallied to this point. However since that’s about equal the entire share, it’s not as reassuring because it is perhaps.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 3:40:45 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
AP calls Missouri for Trump.
CNN is projecting New Hampshire for Biden, however that’s not an official name from AP.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 3:49:46 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
CNN simply now projecting Biden’s win in IL, which was referred to as higher than two hours in the past. The state degree calls from all of the information media this yr have been weird.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 4:03:28 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Trying on the county degree, and simply checking the counties which have extra reported a excessive share, Biden appears to be like higher than it appears in Wisconsin, regardless of the place the numbers are in the mean time. This doesn’t appear to be the case in Michigan, the place the county degree numbers are sometimes worse than these of Clinton.
Nonetheless, plainly Michigan has not counted early ballots / mail in ballots early, so it might be one of many few states the place Biden will get the late surge.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 4:05:50 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
The West Coast states are actually included in Biden’s complete — California, Oregon, and Washington. That brings his present electoral complete to a tantalizing 209. 61 votes don’t look like they need to be that onerous to search out, and but …
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 4:10:13 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
It’s trying as if Biden could decide up an electoral vote in Nebraska by profitable in congressional district 2.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 4:11:37 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Because the evening has gone on, each North Carolina and Ohio had continued to pattern towards Trump. Apparently, although lots of the excellent votes had been nonetheless in “blue” counties, the truth that early votes had been already been tallied at some earlier level within the night deflated any attainable benefit.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 4:15:10 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Pennsylvania appears to be like unhealthy. Nonetheless, they didn’t start counting early ballots or mail in ballots till this morning. There additionally appear to be a #$@% ton of provisional ballots in Pennsylvania. A complete lot of issues to be resolved at this level.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 4:19:04 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
AP has projected that Trump will win Idaho. 5 hours after the primary polls closed, we nonetheless don’t have any adjustments from the 2016 map. Sorry.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 4:25:15 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Fox Information has apparently referred to as Arizona for Biden. In that case, this is able to be the very first change from the 2016 map. Nonetheless, this isn’t—NOT—an official name. This info supplied for leisure functions solely, and so on.
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 · 4:30:10 AM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
In the mean time, Wisconsin shouldn’t be anticipating to announce ultimate outcomes tonight.
Michigan shouldn’t be anticipated to report till Thursday or Friday.
Pennsylvania will report some extra votes late tonight / early Wednesday, after which resume counting in the course of the day on Wednesday.